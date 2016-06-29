Dr. Terren Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terren Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terren Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
1
Dr. Terren Klein1300 Murchison Dr Ste 310B, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 706-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient for almost a year. He is a very caring Dr. and has the greatest staff.
About Dr. Terren Klein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801876123
Education & Certifications
- Fort Worth Affiliated Hospitals
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
