Dr. Terren Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Klein works at Dr. Terren Klein in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.