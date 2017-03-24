See All Vascular Surgeons in Richmond, TX
Dr. Terrell Singleton, MD

Vascular Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Terrell Singleton, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Singleton works at Vein Clinics of America in Richmond, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vein Clinics Of America
    5418 W Grand Pkwy S Ste C, Richmond, TX 77406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Terrell Singleton, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598969180
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrell Singleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singleton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singleton works at Vein Clinics of America in Richmond, TX. View the full address on Dr. Singleton’s profile.

    Dr. Singleton has seen patients for Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Singleton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

