Overview

Dr. Terrell Phillips, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Great Plains Regional Medical Center and Weatherford Regional Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Comprehensive Pain Center in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.