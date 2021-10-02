Dr. Terrell Phillips, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrell Phillips, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terrell Phillips, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Great Plains Regional Medical Center and Weatherford Regional Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
South OKC office401 SW 80th St Ste 200 Bldg D, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 601-4227
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Dr. Phillips helped me with back pain and debilitating muscle spasms with a same-day appointment. He did an epidural injection to my spine immediately following my consultation. Since I live a 2-hour drive out of the city, I very much appreciated this. After 2 solid weeks of screaming pain, the spasms eased and didn't experience any more. I did return for 2 more epidural injections and was then referred to a spine surgeon for further treatment. Thank you Dr. Phillips!
About Dr. Terrell Phillips, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871534024
Education & Certifications
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phillips speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.