Dr. Terre Osterkamp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terre Osterkamp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Locations
ChapCare1855 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103 Directions (626) 398-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, took her time during the visit and explained my conditions with care.
About Dr. Terre Osterkamp, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1538134549
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osterkamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osterkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Osterkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osterkamp.
