Overview

Dr. Terre McGlothin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. McGlothin works at Breast Cancer Surgeons of Texas in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.