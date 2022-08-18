Dr. Terre McGlothin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGlothin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terre McGlothin, MD
Dr. Terre McGlothin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Terre McGlothin6300 W Parker Rd Ste 423, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-3501
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
This is not an easy journey to be on however this is my path From the beginning Dr McGlothin has been amazing, supportive and easy to communicate with. She and here Staff are extremely helpful and kind. They actually listen and guided me in the right direction. This is not a journey that I would have chosen for myself, but I thank God that since I had to take it . He allowed me to have a healthcare provider like Dr McGlothin. To have a Dr who will pray with you for you is a blessing and I’m grateful
- General Surgery
- English
- University Louisville School Of Med
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Dr. McGlothin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGlothin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGlothin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGlothin works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. McGlothin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGlothin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGlothin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGlothin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.