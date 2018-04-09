Overview

Dr. Terrance Winn, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center.



Dr. Winn works at Fusion Rehabilitative Medicine in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ and Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.