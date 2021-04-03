Overview

Dr. Terrance Daino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Daino works at Red Creek Orthopaedics PC in Rochester, NY with other offices in Henrietta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.