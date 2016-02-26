Dr. Terra Tyler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terra Tyler, MD
Overview
Dr. Terra Tyler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Heidi Mir. M.d.p.a22 Prestige Cir Ste 200, Allen, TX 75002 Directions (214) 383-3200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter just started seeing Dr. Tyler and we both like her; she seems to listen well and know a lot about meds for adolescents and their diagnosis.
About Dr. Terra Tyler, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
