Dr. Caudill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terra Caudill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terra Caudill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS.
Dr. Caudill works at
Locations
1
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
2
Five Star Nurse LLC433 Plaza Real Ste 275, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 214-4577
- 3 75 State St, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (888) 982-7956
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caudill is an absolute professional. She obviously has a high degree of knowledge in psychiatry & knows how to explain it in a manner that is easy to understand. She is a very kind physician with a great deal of compassion & empathy. She puts in the time it takes with each visit & over time with multiple appointments to determine exactly what is needed & makes only slight adjustments until you're feeling your best. It is of course difficult to get an appointment with her because she is that good. And, she is only available via telemedicine. So, if you're not tech savvy, I wouldn't recommend telemed. If you are comfortable with tech, then you may prefer it. I would recommend testing your computer & connection well before your appointment. But also, there are some things she cannot treat because they are too severe for telemed & should be treated in person. And, certain prescriptions you cannot get on telemed. So, definitely read up on what is allowed.
About Dr. Terra Caudill, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
