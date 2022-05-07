Dr. Teri Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teri Wolf, MD
Overview
Dr. Teri Wolf, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Wolf works at
Locations
-
1
University of Michigan Psychological Clinic500 E Washington St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 764-3471
-
2
360 Consultations LLC101 W Liberty St Apt 360, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 997-9484
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Priority Health
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Wolf for 7 years until I moved out of state. During that time, she was never less than exceptional when it came to managing my medication, keeping detailed notes on my side effects, and working with me to try different medications and doses to achieve the best therapeutic results with the smallest amount of side effects. She was thorough when explaining key information and always knew which questions to ask in order to make sure my medication was safe and effective. I am thankful to have been her patient and grateful for her hard work and patience.
About Dr. Teri Wolf, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1447263876
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.