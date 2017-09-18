Overview

Dr. Teri Shermetaro, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Shermetaro works at M-15 Family Medical Center in Clarkston, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.