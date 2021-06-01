Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teri Schwarz, MD
Overview
Dr. Teri Schwarz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Locations
Lainie Breaux LLC3500 N Causeway Blvd Ste 1410, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 838-9919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Consistently prompt, professional, and personable. I have a great deal of confidence in Dr Schwarz and would refer others to her.
About Dr. Teri Schwarz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
