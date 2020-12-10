Dr. Teri-Lee Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teri-Lee Foster, MD
Overview
Dr. Teri-Lee Foster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Women's Physicians Group1469 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 276-3222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Women's Physicians Group7705 Poplar Ave Ste 110, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 273-1190Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
"Dr. Foster is very thorough yet kind and caring. I have met with her on several visits and she’s always genuine and demonstrate concern for my well-being. She an active listener and answers all my questions without sarcasm. I’m so glad she’s my OBGYN, I couldn’t have picked a better MD”
About Dr. Teri-Lee Foster, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1396157145
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Meharry Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
