Dr. Teri Forney, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Teri Forney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. 

Dr. Forney works at MacArthur Medical Center in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Maternal Anemia and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Macarthur Medical Center Irving
    3501 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 256-3700

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Medical City Las Colinas
  • Texas Health Heb

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Maternal Anemia
High Risk Pregnancy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Maternal Anemia
High Risk Pregnancy

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 20, 2022
    I love Dr. Forney. She’s extremely friendly and funny and has an amazing bedside manner. She delivered my second baby via scheduled c-section and I am very happy with the care I received from her.
    Ariel — May 20, 2022
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1659682664
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Teri Forney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forney works at MacArthur Medical Center in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Forney’s profile.

    Dr. Forney has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Maternal Anemia and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Forney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

