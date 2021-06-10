See All Neurologists in West Hills, CA
Dr. Teri Engelberg, MD

Neurology
3.5 (35)
Dr. Teri Engelberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Strong Memorial Hospital - University of Rochester

Dr. Engelberg works at Teri Engelberg M D in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    23101 Sherman Pl Ste 501, West Hills, CA 91307
(818) 340-5421

  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    National Elevator
    UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 10, 2021
    I just left my first visit with Dr. Engelberg and I couldn't be happier. She took her time with my appointment and answered and questions that I had. She was lovely! Her office staff was delightful too! Unfortunately, I'm moving back East soon so this will be probably my last appointment. Wish I found her sooner!
    Jillian — Jun 10, 2021
    Neurology
    English, Spanish
    1083682959
    Strong Memorial Hospital - University of Rochester
    Dr. Engelberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engelberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Engelberg works at Teri Engelberg M D in West Hills, CA.

    Dr. Engelberg has seen patients for Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor, and more.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Engelberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engelberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engelberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

