Dr. Teri Cottingham, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cottingham works at Idaho Dermatologic Surgery/Lasr in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.