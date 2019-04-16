See All Dermatologists in Boise, ID
Dr. Teri Cottingham, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Teri Cottingham, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Cottingham works at Idaho Dermatologic Surgery/Lasr in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Idaho Dermatologic Surgery & Laser Center PA
    999 N Curtis Rd Ste 505, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 327-9521

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 16, 2019
    Everyone in her office is fabulous. Helpful and informed. Dr. Cottingham was so gentle and efficient. I’m beyond pleased with the outcome after a MOHS procedure on my face.
    — Apr 16, 2019
    Dr. Teri Cottingham, MD
    About Dr. Teri Cottingham, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760437107
    Education & Certifications

    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teri Cottingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cottingham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cottingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cottingham works at Idaho Dermatologic Surgery/Lasr in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Cottingham’s profile.

    Dr. Cottingham has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottingham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottingham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottingham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

