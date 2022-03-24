Dr. Teri Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teri Burnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Teri Burnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine - M.D..
Locations
Naficy MD Ps Inc Sam1110 112th Ave NE Ste 150, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 450-0880Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burnett went through medical history and risks very carefully with me. She's intelligent, and a perfectionist with her work- which we so want!! Office is very welcoming and clean
About Dr. Teri Burnett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Utah in Salt Lake City
- University of Alabama School of Medicine - M.D.
- University of Washington - B.S. in Electrical Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.