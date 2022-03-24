See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Teri Burnett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Teri Burnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine - M.D..

Dr. Burnett works at Naficy Plastic Surgery and Rejuvenation Center in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Naficy MD Ps Inc Sam
    1110 112th Ave NE Ste 150, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 450-0880
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Teri Burnett, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • 1386991032
Education & Certifications

  • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Utah in Salt Lake City
  • University of Alabama School of Medicine - M.D.
  • University of Washington - B.S. in Electrical Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Teri Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burnett works at Naficy Plastic Surgery and Rejuvenation Center in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Burnett’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

