Dr. Tereza Sardinha, MD
Dr. Tereza Sardinha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Esc Bahiana Med Saude Pub U Catholi and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
David Lomasney P.c.3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 309, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 326-2599
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Sardinha is AWESOME????????, and Dr. Sher, thanx for your great service, my wife and myself are very thankful. I’ll refer your office to anyone that will ask me about the service you provide.
About Dr. Tereza Sardinha, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1548309610
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Esc Bahiana Med Saude Pub U Catholi
Dr. Sardinha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sardinha accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sardinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sardinha has seen patients for Abdominoplasty and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sardinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sardinha speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sardinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sardinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sardinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sardinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.