Dr. Teressa Patrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teressa Patrick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Dr. Patrick works at
Locations
Digestive Specialists Inc1530 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (937) 534-7330
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was told by another Gastroenterologist that I needed a follow-up colonoscopy after a polyp was found. That was in 2020. I called Dr. Patrick to perform the follow-up procedure. When I went to her office for the consultation, she spent time to discuss my digestive issues & explained in detail her diagnosis & recommendations. After my test, she came in the room to let me know nothing was found. The day after the test, her surgical nurse called me to see how I was doing. I requested a rx for stomach cramps. Next, Dr. Patrick phoned to see how I was feeling & made sure I got my prescription. This Dr is the bomb and her staff is 100% 5 stars with a bullet!!! Thank you Digestive Specialists for taking care of me!!!
About Dr. Teressa Patrick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1992786222
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.