Dr. Terresa Alexander, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Terresa Alexander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences/The Chicago Medical School|R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Alexander works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Woodridge, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 308, Elmhurst, IL 60126
(331) 221-9006
  2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
3329 75 St, Woodridge, IL 60517
(331) 221-9006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Uterine Fibroids
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Cervicitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Birth Control
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Replacement Therapy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Mar 30, 2022
Dr. Alexander is one of the best Drs. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. She cares about her patients, bedside manner are exceptional.
Mar 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Terresa Alexander, MD
About Dr. Terresa Alexander, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851387328
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Rush University Medical Center|Rush University Medical Center - Chicago, Illinois
Internship
  • Rush University Medical Center - Chicago, Illinois
Medical Education
  • Finch University Of Health Sciences/The Chicago Medical School|R Franklin Univ Of Med &amp; Sci
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Terresa Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

