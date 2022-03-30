Dr. Terresa Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terresa Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. Terresa Alexander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences/The Chicago Medical School|R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 308, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9006
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3329 75 St, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (331) 221-9006
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
Dr. Alexander is one of the best Drs. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. She cares about her patients, bedside manner are exceptional.
About Dr. Terresa Alexander, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1851387328
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center|Rush University Medical Center - Chicago, Illinois
- Rush University Medical Center - Chicago, Illinois
- Finch University Of Health Sciences/The Chicago Medical School|R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alexander using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
