Overview

Dr. Terresa Alexander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences/The Chicago Medical School|R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Alexander works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Woodridge, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

