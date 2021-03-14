See All Pediatricians in Bellflower, CA
Dr. Teresita Salazar-Guadiz, MD

Pediatrics
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Teresita Salazar-Guadiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Salazar-Guadiz works at Community Consultants Med Grp in Bellflower, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Teresita Salazar MD Inc.
    17403 Woodruff Ave, Bellflower, CA 90706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 804-0742

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Teresita Salazar-Guadiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548343932
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresita Salazar-Guadiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar-Guadiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salazar-Guadiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salazar-Guadiz works at Community Consultants Med Grp in Bellflower, CA. View the full address on Dr. Salazar-Guadiz’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar-Guadiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar-Guadiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar-Guadiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar-Guadiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

