Dr. Teresita Salazar-Guadiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresita Salazar-Guadiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Teresita Salazar MD Inc.17403 Woodruff Ave, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (562) 804-0742
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my youngest son's pediatrician since he was born over 10 years now is a very knowledgeable woman has great relationships with her patients and is liked by all of them. She has a very friendly and knowledgeable staff and they're all very friendly to the children and work well with them.
About Dr. Teresita Salazar-Guadiz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
