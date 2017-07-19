Dr. Teresita Maqueda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maqueda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresita Maqueda, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresita Maqueda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Burbank Podiatry Associates Group A Professional Corporation241 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502 Directions (818) 563-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Maqueda is.wonderful. She is very through and will patiently answer all your questions She is very concerned about your well being. You may have to wait a while on your appointment because she spend quality time with each patient. It is well worth the wait.
About Dr. Teresita Maqueda, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932138013
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maqueda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maqueda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maqueda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Maqueda speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Maqueda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maqueda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maqueda, there are benefits to both methods.