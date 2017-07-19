See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Burbank, CA
Dr. Teresita Maqueda, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Teresita Maqueda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Maqueda works at Victory Olive Medical Group in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burbank Podiatry Associates Group A Professional Corporation
    241 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Overweight
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders

Overweight Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 19, 2017
    I think Dr Maqueda is.wonderful. She is very through and will patiently answer all your questions She is very concerned about your well being. You may have to wait a while on your appointment because she spend quality time with each patient. It is well worth the wait.
    VL in Burbank, CA — Jul 19, 2017
    About Dr. Teresita Maqueda, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932138013
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresita Maqueda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maqueda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maqueda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maqueda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maqueda works at Victory Olive Medical Group in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Maqueda’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Maqueda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maqueda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maqueda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maqueda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

