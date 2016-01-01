Overview

Dr. Teresita Guanzon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Guanzon works at Guanzon Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.