Dr. Teresita Guanzon, MD

Internal Medicine
1.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Teresita Guanzon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Guanzon works at Guanzon Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Teresita Guanzon
    2395 Montpelier Dr Ste 4, San Jose, CA 95116 (408) 538-1431

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Teresita Guanzon, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306877055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teresita Guanzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guanzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guanzon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guanzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guanzon works at Guanzon Medical Center in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Guanzon’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guanzon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guanzon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guanzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guanzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

