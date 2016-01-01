Dr. Terese Laughlin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terese Laughlin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Terese Laughlin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.
Locations
Hshs Medical Group Family Medicine - Jacksonville1745 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 546-5949Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - Havana615 N Promenade St, Havana, IL 62644 Directions (217) 546-5949
HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - Springfield2901 Old Jacksonville Rd Bldg 919, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 546-5949
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Terese Laughlin, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
