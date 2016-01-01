See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Terese Jennings, MD

Neonatal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Terese Jennings, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Jennings works at Pediatrix Medical Group of Washington in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatrics Medical Group
    10700 Meridian Ave N Ste 503, Seattle, WA 98133

About Dr. Terese Jennings, MD

  • Neonatal Medicine
  • 37 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1528014701
Education & Certifications

  • University of Chicago Hosps
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

