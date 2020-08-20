Dr. Terese Donch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terese Donch, DO
Overview
Dr. Terese Donch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine ofThe Pacific and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Donch works at
Locations
Greenwood Village Family Medicine8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 204C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 963-0745
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient with Dr Donch for about 20 years. She is an exceptional, wonderful doctor. She listens with care, assessing the issue and providing the best results of any doctor I have experienced. I would very highly recommend Dr Donch.
About Dr. Terese Donch, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124102330
Education & Certifications
- College of Osteopathic Medicine ofThe Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donch accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donch works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Donch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.