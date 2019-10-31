Dr. Teresa Zyglewska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zyglewska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Zyglewska, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Zyglewska, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Bialystock and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Locations
Practice Closed300 Stonecrest Blvd, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 000-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Z has been the most wonderful doctor since she was recommended to me in 2008; she's greatly experienced in multiple medical areas and provided me supported treatments with tremendous caring bedside manner and trusting medical honesty. I am truly sadness she has been forced to close her practice due the no fault of her own. Dr. Z, Paul and office staff you will be missed more than they can imagine. Blessings as each enjoy fruitful life going forward.
About Dr. Teresa Zyglewska, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1386682318
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- Academy Of Medicine-Bialystok Poland
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Akademia Medyczna, Bialystock
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
