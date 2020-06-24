Dr. Teresa Zamary, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Zamary, DO
Overview
Dr. Teresa Zamary, DO is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatological Surgical Program. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences-College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific.
Locations
Z Dermatology & Skin Wellness Center18800 Main St Ste 111, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I trusted totally Dr. Zamary, she explained to me the problem, I was amazed that the procedure she used completely healed my problem although I had this problem for many years. She is a good listener and a very pleasant personality. I am very glad to have her as my dermatologist.
About Dr. Teresa Zamary, DO
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Danish and Spanish
- 1417185216
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences-College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- University Of California, Irvine
- Dermatological Surgical Program and Dermatology
