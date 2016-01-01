See All Neurosurgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Teresa Wojtasiewicz, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Teresa Wojtasiewicz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins Dept of Neurosurgery

Dr. Wojtasiewicz works at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD and Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.
    9000 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 236-3244
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Medstar Medical Group II LLC
    412 Malcolm Dr Ste 200, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 777-8807
  3. 3
    Medstar Neurosurgery
    9103 Franklin Square Dr Ste 301, Baltimore, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 777-8807
  4. 4
    163 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 777-8807

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain Surgery
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Treatment frequency



Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Teresa Wojtasiewicz, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285909697
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Johns Hopkins Dept of Neurosurgery
Residency
Internship
  • Penn State Hershey Dept of Surgery
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Teresa Wojtasiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojtasiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wojtasiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojtasiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojtasiewicz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wojtasiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wojtasiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

