Dr. Varanka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresa Varanka, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Varanka, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
-
1
Clinical Associates PA8629 Bluejacket St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66214 Directions (913) 677-3553
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I loved Dr Varanka. Unfortunately she has retired.
About Dr. Teresa Varanka, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1255354510
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varanka accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varanka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Varanka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varanka.
