Dr. Teresa Trippe, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Teresa Trippe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    145 N CREST BLVD, Macon, GA 31210 (478) 743-4632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Piedmont Macon Medical Center
  Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Jun 05, 2017
    Dr. Trippe is very thorough and professional. She has an amazing bedside manner and is wonderful with children. I would highly recommend Dr. Trippe.
    About Dr. Teresa Trippe, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, American Sign Language
    NPI Number
    1144354010
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
