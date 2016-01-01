See All Podiatrists in Huntingdon Valley, PA
Dr. Teresa Tobin, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Teresa Tobin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Tobin works at Montgumery Podiatry Associates, Inc in Huntingdon Valley, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery Podiatry Associates, Inc
    727 Welsh Rd Ste 203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon


About Dr. Teresa Tobin, DPM

  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Yiddish
NPI Number
  • 1174507412
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tobin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tobin works at Montgumery Podiatry Associates, Inc in Huntingdon Valley, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tobin’s profile.

Dr. Tobin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

