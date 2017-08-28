Overview

Dr. Teresa Tibbetts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tibbetts works at Cornerstone Family Healthcare in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.