Dr. Teresa Tang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.



Dr. Tang works at Sutter Pacific Med Foundation in San Francisco, CA with other offices in San Rafael, CA and Novato, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.