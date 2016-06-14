Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresa Tang, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Tang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.
Locations
Gerald A Gellin MD3838 California St Rm 805, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 600-0940
Prima Medical Foundation4000 Civic Center Dr Ste 200B, San Rafael, CA 94903 Directions (415) 492-3333
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation101 Rowland Way, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 878-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Unfortunately Prima Medical Group does not give doctors much time with their patients - every single care provider in this group is rushed. Dr. Tang makes the most of the time she has and she is always friendly and present with me.
About Dr. Teresa Tang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1306994256
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
