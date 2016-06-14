See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Teresa Tang, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (12)
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Teresa Tang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.

Dr. Tang works at Sutter Pacific Med Foundation in San Francisco, CA with other offices in San Rafael, CA and Novato, CA.

Locations

    Gerald A Gellin MD
    3838 California St Rm 805, San Francisco, CA 94118
    Prima Medical Foundation
    4000 Civic Center Dr Ste 200B, San Rafael, CA 94903
    Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation
    101 Rowland Way, Novato, CA 94945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Novato Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 14, 2016
    Unfortunately Prima Medical Group does not give doctors much time with their patients - every single care provider in this group is rushed. Dr. Tang makes the most of the time she has and she is always friendly and present with me.
    V.L. in Novato, CA — Jun 14, 2016
    About Dr. Teresa Tang, MD

    Internal Medicine
    25 years of experience
    English, Chinese
    1306994256
    Education & Certifications

    Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

