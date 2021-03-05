See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Maria Teresa Tam, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Maria Teresa Tam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Tam works at All For Women Healthcare, SC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Office
    331 W Surf St Ste 902, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 904-8641
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rush Office
    1725 W Harrison St # 407, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 904-8641

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pessary Insertion Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 05, 2021
    I fired my newly Millennial PCP when she wanted to give me a hysterectomy without doing any tests for cancer. The funny thing... Tam is my fired OBGYN’s Professor MD at Rush University. ???? Her while office was toxic and unemotionally avail. People hated working there. Tam’s office was a fresh breath of air... I asked my Bladder Doc’s office staff who delivered their babies... Dr Tam was highly spoken of! She is caring, funny, listens, collaborates and gives me options to help choose what I want to do with my body. She is a wonderful and insightful partner in crime to keep our Princess healthy and happy. I can’t wait to see her soon! She is NOT a machine! Her front office staff are an extension to her philosophies. All have been fun loving, helpful and honest. I appreciate being treated with respect and as a person. I am only 51! I am. It dead yet so don’t slow any young person make you feel that way. Fire them! Don’t settle! Love your self with amazing talented Doctors.
    Milissa Parrish — Mar 05, 2021
    About Dr. Maria Teresa Tam, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1003843517
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • PENN State U Hershey Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Saint Joseph Hospital-Resurrection Health Care
    Internship
    • Resurrection St Joseph Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Teresa Tam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tam works at All For Women Healthcare, SC in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Tam’s profile.

    Dr. Tam has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tam speaks Filipino and Tagalog.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

