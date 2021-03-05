Overview

Dr. Maria Teresa Tam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Tam works at All For Women Healthcare, SC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.