Dr. Teresa Tacopina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Tacopina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakhurst, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Tacopina works at
Locations
Shore Gastroenterology Associates PC1907 State Route 35 Ste 1, Oakhurst, NJ 07755 Directions (732) 517-0060
Raso Cohen Gastroenterology129 Route 37 W Ste 4, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 797-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was very good. Dr. Tacopina was very thorough, & even though she was aware I had a few previous colonoscopies, she explained everything. The staff was excellent & treated me with good care.
About Dr. Teresa Tacopina, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
