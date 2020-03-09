Overview

Dr. Teresa Tacopina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakhurst, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Tacopina works at Shore Gastroenterology Associates PC in Oakhurst, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.