Dr. Teresa Smith-Knuppel, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Smith-Knuppel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Locations
Wellmed At San Marcos1290 Wonder World Dr Ste 1100, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 393-3325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
WellMed at Ben White706 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 442-1996Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith-Knuppel is thorough , compassionate, professional and overall excellent Physician. Dan Steele
About Dr. Teresa Smith-Knuppel, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1841512019
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Smith-Knuppel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith-Knuppel accepts Anthem, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith-Knuppel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith-Knuppel.
