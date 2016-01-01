Dr. Slomka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teresa Slomka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Slomka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Slomka works at
Locations
Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 681-4996
Boston Office75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kent County Memorial Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 681-4996
Bay Tower Nursing Center Inc101 Plain St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 681-4996
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Teresa Slomka, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1932410081
Education & Certifications
- PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slomka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slomka has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Pulmonary Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slomka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Slomka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slomka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slomka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slomka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.