Overview

Dr. Teresa Skojac, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Skojac works at Magnolia Medical Clinic in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.