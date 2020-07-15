Overview

Dr. Teresa Shavney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Chickasaw Nation Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Shavney works at Teresa Shavney, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.