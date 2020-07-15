Dr. Teresa Shavney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shavney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Shavney, MD
Dr. Teresa Shavney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Chickasaw Nation Medical Center and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Locations
Teresa Shavney, MD3400 NW Expressway # 420, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9935
William O Coleman MD Inc3435 NW 56th St Ste 211, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Chickasaw Nation Medical Center
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing care, great surgeon! So glad I was referred to her for my breast cancer surgery! She helped me with identifying and actually contacting the oncologist and radiological oncologist. Can’t say enough good things about her
About Dr. Teresa Shavney, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023016268
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Tchg Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Shavney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shavney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shavney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shavney has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shavney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shavney speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shavney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shavney.
