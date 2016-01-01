See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodland, CA
Dr. Teresa Sandoval-Phillips, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Teresa Sandoval-Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.

Dr. Sandoval-Phillips works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Teresa Sandoval-Phillips, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1821264672
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Univ Of Ca
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Teresa Sandoval-Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval-Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sandoval-Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sandoval-Phillips works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sandoval-Phillips’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval-Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval-Phillips.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval-Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval-Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

