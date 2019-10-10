Overview

Dr. Teresa Rutledge, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Rutledge works at University Of New Mexico Cancer Center in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.