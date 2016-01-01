Dr. Maria Pastor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maria Pastor, MD
Overview
Dr. Maria Pastor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Pastor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint John Patrick Medical Clin1703 Termino Ave Ste 206, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 961-0210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pastor?
About Dr. Maria Pastor, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871654160
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pastor works at
Dr. Pastor speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.