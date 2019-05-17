Overview

Dr. Teresa Olson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Olson works at Champaign Dental Group in Lexington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.