Dr. Oglesby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teresa Oglesby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Teresa Oglesby, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.
Dr. Oglesby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Usa Health University Commons Infusion75 S University Blvd Ste 6500, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 660-5787
-
2
Mobile Diagnostic Center6701 Airport Blvd Ste A101, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 633-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oglesby?
EXCELLENT DOCTOR WITH OUT HER I WOULD HAVE BEEN UNABLE TO WALK YEARS AGO....SHE AND HER NURSE MELANIE ARE AWESOME AND ALWAYS HELP ME WHEN I CALL.
About Dr. Teresa Oglesby, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1740295559
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oglesby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oglesby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oglesby works at
Dr. Oglesby has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oglesby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Oglesby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oglesby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oglesby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oglesby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.