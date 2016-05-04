Overview

Dr. Teresa Notari, MD is a Dermatologist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Notari works at Summit Dermatology LLC in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.