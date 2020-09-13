Dr. Teresa Martelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Martelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Martelli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newburgh, IN.
Dr. Martelli works at
Locations
Gateway Medical Office Building 24209 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 853-5300
- 2 1510 PO Box, Evansville, IN 47706 Directions (812) 853-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We absolutely love Dr. Martelli! My 10 year old daughter has had several pediatricians due to moves that we have had to make for my husband’s job. Dr. Martelli has been her doctor for 3 years now and she is by far our favorite of all of the doctors that our daughter has had. She or her medical assistant reply very quickly when we contact them with concerns. They get us in quickly when we have a concern and the entire staff is very friendly. Dr. Martelli listens very carefully. She explains her advice thoroughly and is happy to answer any questions that we have. She is very kind to my daughter and interacts well with her.
About Dr. Teresa Martelli, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1316367709
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martelli works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Martelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.