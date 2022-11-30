Overview

Dr. Teresa Marquez-Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Marquez-Smith works at Teresa Marquez-Smith, MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.