Dr. Teresa Macaraeg, DDS
Overview
Dr. Teresa Macaraeg, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bartlett, TN.
Dr. Macaraeg works at
Locations
American Family Dentistry Bartlett7519 US Highway 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 589-8788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Stage5150 Stage Rd Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38134 Directions (901) 589-8789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have the utmost respect and confidence in Dr Mac! She’s kind, compassionate, and very understanding about how expensive dental care can be.
About Dr. Teresa Macaraeg, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1639207293
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macaraeg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macaraeg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
290 patients have reviewed Dr. Macaraeg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macaraeg.
