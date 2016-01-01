Dr. Teresa Lutka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teresa Lutka, MD
Overview
Dr. Teresa Lutka, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Murrysville, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Journey Healthcare4262 Old William Penn Hwy Ste 200, Murrysville, PA 15668 Directions (412) 668-4444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Teresa Lutka, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235124215
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lutka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutka works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutka.
